Position Group Grades: Auburn vs Akron

Take everything we’ve seen of Bo Nix the last two years and throw it out the window for a moment. This is what a former 5 star does against a bad MAC team, and then some. Going 20-22 on mostly downfield passes without anyone else on the field is difficult enough. Bo showed confidence in the pocket, good timing with his receivers, and, what we’ve all been clamoring for, the ability to step into throws. Yes, it’s Akron. But he was effectively perfect. Keep it up, Bo.