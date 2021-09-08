CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankees 1, Blue Jays 5: Bats lifeless, Yanks lose both the game and Cole

By Jon Rimmer
Pinstripe Alley
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Yankees’ bats were lifeless, Toronto bats hit the ball very hard and Aaron Boone’s Wild Card leaders lost their fourth in a row. If you’re thinking you’ve heard that story before, you’re wrong, because this one gets worse. The team also watched Gerrit Cole walk off the mound in the middle of the fourth with a member of the team’s medical staff with what we later learned was a hamstring issue.

