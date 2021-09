MOSINEE - Mosinee defeated the Hodags 25-10, 25-9, 25-17 to improve to 2-0 in the Great Northern Conference. Abbi Martin led Mosinee with 10 kills. Alexis Jonas had 15 assists, Jessica Maurer had eight digs, Hailey Shnowske and Claire Selenske both had seven digs, and Jessica Brown had six aces.