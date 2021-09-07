CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston County, MI

Handy Township crash sends two to hospital

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Grand River Avenue and Scale Drive in Handy Township sent two to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash at approximately 12:40 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. The preliminary investigation shows that an 80-year-old Williamston woman driving a 2019 Ford Escape was entering Grand River Avenue from Scale Drive. The woman didn’t see a 2002 Chevrolet Suburban being driven by a 50-year-old Mason man heading east on Grand River Avenue; there were also three passengers in the Suburban.

