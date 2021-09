Inspectors have issued an urgent warning over a jail in Essex where a self-inflicted death occurs every five months and prisoners are not deemed to be safe.The Prison Inspectorate said he was “so troubled” by the lack of progress to address violence, safety and poor conditions at HMP & YOI Chelmsford, who holds around 700 men, that he has issued a rare urgent notification (UN), requiring immediate action from the government.Charlie Taylor said the prison had “sadly failed in its responsibility to keep prisoners safe” and was found to be one of the country’s most violent local prisons. There had...