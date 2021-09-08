CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marvel’s Midnight Suns Card-Based Combat Channels ‘Slay the Spire’ With Synergy Potential

By Jake Su
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is little doubt that there is plenty of excitement for Marvel’s Midnight Suns, the latest foray of the comics giant into the world of video games. With the help of the esteemed developers at Firaxis Games, this is meant to be a more tactical take on the fight between good and evil. In a new gameplay showcase, we got a closer look at just what Marvel’s Midnight Suns is bringing to the table.

