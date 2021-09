FARGO, N.D. — For the second consecutive season the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks have the American Association’s batting champion. The honor goes to the ultimate utility man Manny Boscan. Batting .344 with 24 doubles, 7 home runs and 63 RBI. Boscan played five different positions playing the most at second starting 32 of the 91 games. The Venezuelan edged out teammate Kevin Krause, who hit .341, for the crown.