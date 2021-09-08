India’s Maharashtra state eyes blockchain to combat certificate forgery

A widespread diploma forgery has been reported in India in recent times, which has been linked to the intense competition in India’s job market. To counter the rise in document forgery, the Maharashtra State Board of Skill Development (MSBSD) has launched a new blockchain verification system to ensure transparency for genuine qualifications. The new system is described to be the world’s largest educational blockchain system, and the MSBSD had to proceed despite the union government’s pending position on blockchain technology and digital currency.