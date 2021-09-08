CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California Attempts to Rein in Exploitation of Truck Drivers

By Larry Buhl
capitalandmain.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike many truck drivers delivering goods from the ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles to big retailers throughout Southern California, Juan Carlos Giraldo has a contract job, and it looks decent at first glance. His primary employer, Container Connection, pays a flat fee of $300 for a round trip from a port to a Walmart warehouse in Mira Loma. With no traffic or wait times, the trip takes four hours, which means Giraldo can make 10 round trips a week. In the best case scenario, he earns $3,000.

