'It’s awesome': Civale happy with solid return

CLEVELAND -- It’s been 78 days since Aaron Civale last started a big league game, but after his start against the Twins on Tuesday, it seemed as if no time had passed. His stuff was as sharp as it was in his first 15 outings, giving up one run on just three hits through 4 2/3 innings in his first start off the injured list. The offense wasn’t able to back him up, resulting in Cleveland’s 3-0 loss to Minnesota at Progressive Field, but that didn’t take away from Civale’s optimistic step forward.