CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

'It’s awesome': Civale happy with solid return

MLB
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND -- It’s been 78 days since Aaron Civale last started a big league game, but after his start against the Twins on Tuesday, it seemed as if no time had passed. His stuff was as sharp as it was in his first 15 outings, giving up one run on just three hits through 4 2/3 innings in his first start off the injured list. The offense wasn’t able to back him up, resulting in Cleveland’s 3-0 loss to Minnesota at Progressive Field, but that didn’t take away from Civale’s optimistic step forward.

www.mlb.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrelton Simmons
Person
Aaron Civale
Person
Triston Mckenzie
Person
Demarlo Hale
Person
Shane Bieber
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Injured List#Indians#Cubs#Major League Baseball
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy