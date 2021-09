It’s worth taking a moment to consider what is taking place right now: the start of a school year like no other. It’s like no other because it follows a school year like no other, a year in which schooling was dramatically altered by the coronavirus pandemic. We know now that we were able to get through that most challenging of school years, but we also have to acknowledge that much was lost. Put at the top of that list the absence of in-person learning that for some teachers and students was not just a challenge, but a debilitating experience.

MERIDEN, CT ・ 11 DAYS AGO