Circumstances of goat's death at Stokes County meat-processing plant drew enforcement action from USDA . Plant submitted a corrective plan and action was put in abeyance.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture suspended inspections at a Stokes County meat-processing plant last month because of the circumstances surrounding a goat’s death, according to a letter from the agency to the plant’s owner. Carl Mitchell, chief of operations at M.L. Mitchell and Son Meat Processing in Walnut Cove, said...journalnow.com
