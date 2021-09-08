CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stokes County, NC

Circumstances of goat's death at Stokes County meat-processing plant drew enforcement action from USDA . Plant submitted a corrective plan and action was put in abeyance.

By John Hinton
Winston-Salem Journal
 5 days ago

The U.S. Department of Agriculture suspended inspections at a Stokes County meat-processing plant last month because of the circumstances surrounding a goat’s death, according to a letter from the agency to the plant’s owner. Carl Mitchell, chief of operations at M.L. Mitchell and Son Meat Processing in Walnut Cove, said...

journalnow.com

