Cambridge/Deerfield girls take second, boys fifth at CamRock Invitational

At the 2021 CamRock Invitational, the Cambridge/Deerfield girls team finished in third, and the boys finished in fifth on Thursday, Sept. 2. “It’s a really young team, like a lot of kids are either running cross country for the first time, but what they’ve been doing really well to start the season is learning how to pace themselves over the course of a 5k race,” said Cambridge/Deerfield coach Matt Polzin. “They all seem to work really well together when they’re racing.”