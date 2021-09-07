The Hache Grant Association Provides “The Bayou Terrebonne Grocery” Free for Residents

The Hache Grant Association and Bayou Terrebonne Distillers are now providing a self-served food bank. Come on down to The Bayou Terrebonne Grocery for all of your needs!. As people arrive, they are given a couple of grocery bags and are welcome to ‘shop’ free of charge. Noah Lirette, the owner of Bayou Terrebonne Distillers and President of The Hache Grant Association, said, “It’s been really refreshing to see everybody come together and help each other out.” He said he’s thankful for help everyone, even outside of Louisiana, because so many people have stepped up to help and donate supplies.