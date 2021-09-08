Standard outfits and wired headphones

Red suitcases and white laundry baskets filled to the brim with tote bags crowded the trunk of my family’s SUV, holding all my unnecessary accessories that I haven’t looked at all summer, the same accessories I brought last year to the dorms and the same ones I backed out of wearing with all my outfits. The clothes I loved but only wore once cushioned the decorations (that I never put up) from hitting the back windows. Silence filled the car while I held my dog in my lap, only to be interrupted by the sound of the navigation system routing the car to my new apartment.