Visit The Largest Estate Winery In Ohio, Debonné Vineyards, For A Day Of Delicious Wine Tasting

Many are surprised to learn that Ohio has an impressive wine-growing industry. In fact, there are countless vineyards and wineries throughout the Buckeye State, and each warrants a visit. Today’s destination is impressive for its mouthwatering wines but also because it just so happens to be the largest estate winery in Ohio. You’ll find that you could easily spend an afternoon enjoying all that this destination has to offer. Here’s everything you can look forward to when you visit Debonné Vineyards.

Welcome to the beautiful Debonné Vineyards! Home to over 175 acres of vines, this destination is the largest estate winery in all of Ohio.

The vineyard is situated in the Grand River Valley wine region and enjoys the benefits of a climate moderated by the effects of Lake Erie.

Step inside and you'll find a spacious tasting room painted with beautiful murals reflecting the landscape. It's an inviting atmosphere for sampling all of the varietals and the original Chalet Debonné blends.

One of the best parts of all is the opportunity to try the impressive variety of wines. You'll be able to customize your tasting based on your preference for reds, whites, or dessert wines.

You can even enjoy a fun food pairing to bring out the flavor of whatever you're sampling. You'd be amazed by how some of the wine pairs perfectly with Goldfish!

One of the best parts about tasting wine is enjoying it with food, and fortunately, there's a grill on-site as well. You can enjoy some delicious and seasonal plates, all with a recommended wine pairing.

So the next time you're craving a fun day out with friends and family, you'll find that there's a lot to appreciate about this family-operated estate winery in Ohio. Cheers!

Not a big fan of wine? No problem! Debonné Vineyards is home to its very own micro-brewery, so you can enjoy a flight of beer if you'd prefer.

For more information, you can visit the Debonné Vineyards website .

