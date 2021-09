PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Masks would be required in Allegheny County at all indoor public gatherings and outdoor gatherings of more than 250 people under legislation that will be introduced Tuesday. The legislation, sponsored by councilmembers Olivia Bennett and Bethany Hallam, says anyone who doesn’t follow the requirement could be fined up to $100. It would be in place until April 30, 2022, though it could be amended sooner. Watch as KDKA’s Briana Smith reports: The proposal cites studies about the effectiveness of masks and says opposition to masking doesn’t come from a health perspective but from a political perspective, pointing to protests held last...

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO