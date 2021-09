Effingham varsity soccer coach Weston Peno took a number of positives from the Hearts’ 8-0 loss to Mattoon Tuesday afternoon. “We’re not a massive scoring team, but I came out with a defensive mind,” Peno said. “You gotta break it down in terms of the second half. They went 25 minutes goalless, especially with an offense like that. In my opinion and my team, that’s a big win for us.”