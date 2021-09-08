When governors ban mask mandates, school boards push back

In a time of crisis, elected officials should enact policies grounded in fact and act in the best interest of their constituents. However, when it comes to COVID-19 and masks, some governors have been doing anything but. As the United States struggles with the highly contagious delta variant, and thousands of students around the country have been quarantined for exposure to COVID-19, many Republican Party governors are fighting against common-sense policies that would slow the spread of the pandemic.