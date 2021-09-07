Puzzle Platformer ‘Jack Axe’ Releasing for PC and Switch in October; New Trailer

Nintendo has just announced ‘Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain,’ dropping on the Nintendo Switch on December 3. For a piece of hardware that's the fastest-selling console of all time, it sure does a stellar job of keeping a lid on certain games. Indeed, this rather discreet announcement may come as something of a surprise to fans of the educational puzzle genre, who'll be familiar with the Big Brain Academy franchise that made its first appearance on the OG Nintendo DS.

