Puzzle Platformer ‘Jack Axe’ Releasing for PC and Switch in October; New Trailer

Cover picture for the articleDeveloper Keybol Games and publisher Neon Doctrine have announced Jack Axe, an upcoming 2D puzzle platforming title where players witness the story of the ambitious Jack. Playable in both single-player and multiplayer modes, Jack’s trusty axe is one of the key components to more intricately exploring the world mixed with Norse and Filipino fantasy. Additionally, she aims to defy societal conventions and taboos by doing what is considered a “man’s job,” directly going against the words of a god.

