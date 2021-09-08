CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Florida gas prices jumped 8 cents last week as refineries recover from Hurricane Ida

theapopkavoice.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida’s gas price average shot up 8 cents last week after Hurricane Ida’s impact on the gulf coast left nine crude oil refineries offline. Holiday travelers found the most expensive Labor Day gas prices in seven years. Prices at the pump are now averaging $3.02 per gallon, in Florida. That’s 83 cents more than last year’s holiday, and 58 cents more than what drivers paid during the 2019 holiday weekend.

theapopkavoice.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Punta Gorda, FL
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Traffic
State
Florida State
City
Panama City, FL
City
Orlando, FL
City
Apopka, FL
State
Georgia State
City
Tallahassee, FL
Local
Florida Industry
Apopka, FL
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Oil Refineries#Hurricane Ida#Doe#Aaa#The Auto Club Group#Wright Express

Comments / 0

Community Policy