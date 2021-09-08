Florida gas prices jumped 8 cents last week as refineries recover from Hurricane Ida
Florida’s gas price average shot up 8 cents last week after Hurricane Ida’s impact on the gulf coast left nine crude oil refineries offline. Holiday travelers found the most expensive Labor Day gas prices in seven years. Prices at the pump are now averaging $3.02 per gallon, in Florida. That’s 83 cents more than last year’s holiday, and 58 cents more than what drivers paid during the 2019 holiday weekend.theapopkavoice.com
