Why Are People Lacing Cocaine With Fentanyl And How Dangerous Is It?

By Blogzworth
rnbcincy.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Fentanyl-laced cocaine deaths are on the rise in America, and it’s terrifying. As the pandemic looms for what seems like forever, more and more people are turning to self-medication. For many Americans that drug of choice is cocaine, the euphoriant commonly known as “the party drug.” It is one of the most commonly used drugs in the country and many of its users are everyday citizens who you wouldn’t describe as addicts. But dealers are now selling cocaine that is laced with fentanyl, one of the most deadly drugs on the streets, and it’s killing people. Comic Fuquan Johnson and two others died at a small get-together on September 4th from overdosing after ingesting cocaine laced with fentanyl. But celebrities aren’t the only people dying from cocaine with traces of fentanyl. In August, six people died within three days in Long Island after a batch of cocaine laced with fentanyl began to circulate in some of the island’s small towns. They were all younger than 40-years-old. Lincoln and Omaha Nebraska reported 21 overdoses from cocaine-laced fentanyl in just six days.

