CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law Enforcement

External Investigation Finds Small Number Of Aurora PD Officers Create The Most Problems (Plus 98 Other Reason To Improve)

By Tim Cushing
Tech Dirt
 6 days ago

From the things-the-PD-already-knew-but-didn't-want-to-deal-with dept. Maybe cops are too close to the action? Perhaps that's why it always seems it takes an outside entity to discover the problems (and problem officers) in police departments. The US Department of Justice frequently does this (less frequently from 2017-2020), although the long-term effects of its consent decrees and investigations seems to be pretty much negligible.

www.techdirt.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elijah Mcclain
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Profiling#Police Police#The Aurora Pd#Inves
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement

Comments / 0

Community Policy