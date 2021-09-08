Four-run second inning propels Southland to victory over Crisp Academy

AMERICUS – Coming off a tough GISA Region 3-AAA loss to Tiftarea Academy last Thursday, the Southland Academy Lady Raiders were eager to get back to playing winning softball when they took the field on Tuesday, September 7 against their non-region foes from across the Flint River: the Lady Wildcats of Crisp Academy. CA took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, but the Lady Raiders responded with four runs in the bottom of the second. That offensive outburst would end up propelling SAR to go on and defeat the Lady Wildcats 9-3 at the Southland Academy Softball Complex.