Speak Up on the City of San Antonio’s FY 2022 proposed budget

Throughout the pandemic, you’ve come to rely on your city government more than ever — for life-saving updates about the virus, where to get a vaccine, emergency housing assistance, and recovery from severe weather to the day-to-day city services like trash pickup, safe streets and sidewalks, and police and fire services. City government touches every aspect of your daily life, and I am proud to propose a budget that delivers services in an equitable way, restores cuts made over the past two years, focuses on critical needs that have emerged from the pandemic, responds to crises differently, and invests in our community’s resiliency.