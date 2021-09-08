CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Antonio, TX

Speak Up on the City of San Antonio’s FY 2022 proposed budget

By Erik Walsh
San Antonio Report
San Antonio Report
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Throughout the pandemic, you’ve come to rely on your city government more than ever — for life-saving updates about the virus, where to get a vaccine, emergency housing assistance, and recovery from severe weather to the day-to-day city services like trash pickup, safe streets and sidewalks, and police and fire services. City government touches every aspect of your daily life, and I am proud to propose a budget that delivers services in an equitable way, restores cuts made over the past two years, focuses on critical needs that have emerged from the pandemic, responds to crises differently, and invests in our community’s resiliency.

sanantonioreport.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Government
San Antonio, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Mental Health#Fy#The General Fund#American Rescue Plan Act#City Council#Arts Culture#Saspeakup#Metro Health
San Antonio Report

San Antonio Report

San Antonio, TX
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
571K+
Views
ABOUT

San Antonio Report is San Antonio’s online and paywall-free source for local politics, business, development, environment, education, health, arts and culture, technology news as well as op-eds and commentaries.

 https://sanantonioreport.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy