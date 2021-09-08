One pitch at a time, Luis García and the Nats keep moving along the learning curve
ATLANTA — Unknowingly, about an hour before first pitch Tuesday, the Truist Park grounds crew erased a peek inside Luis García’s plate approach. All it took was one slow drag of the dirt, smoothing the ground in front of the visiting dugout. García had used the knob of his bat to draw a plate, then six sections, then explained how each of them — ranging side-to-side, from way inside to way outside — is important.www.washingtonpost.com
Comments / 0