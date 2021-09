Tina C. Kulzer, age 50 of Sauk Centre, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, Minnesota. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, September 13 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Sauk Centre with Rev. Jeremy Theis officiating and Rev. Kenneth Popp concelebrating. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.