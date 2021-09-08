CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sioux City, IA

Defensive dominance: Sioux City S.C. East stymies South Sioux City 3-0

By Lede AI Sports Desk
Sioux City Journal
 5 days ago

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Sioux City S.C. East followed in overpowering South Sioux City 3-0 in an Iowa girls volleyball matchup on September 7. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

siouxcityjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
State
Iowa State
South Sioux City, NE
Sports
City
Sioux City, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
City
South Sioux City, NE
Sioux City, IA
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls Volleyball#Scorestream

Comments / 0

Community Policy