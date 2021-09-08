Defensive dominance: Sioux City S.C. East stymies South Sioux City 3-0

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Sioux City S.C. East followed in overpowering South Sioux City 3-0 in an Iowa girls volleyball matchup on September 7. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.