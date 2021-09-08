Leipsic stays unbeaten in volleyball

Leipsic defeated Pandora-Gilboa 30-28, 25-10, 25-23 in girls high school volleyball Tuesday night to improve to 7-0 overall and 2-0 in the Putnam County League.

Peyton Heitmeyer had nine kills, five aces and 10 digs, Kasey Brough had 11 kills, and three aces, Alivia Jones: had 10 kills,

Serenity Siefer had 40 assists, Marisa Hermiller had 12 kills and Jocie Hermiller had 15 digs for Leipsic. P-G’s individual stats were not reported by deadline.

Allen East 3, Perry 0

The Mustangs won 25-10, 25-15, 25-20.

Soraya Jackson had 12 kills and three blocks, Kenzie Koontz had 10 kills, Savana Brooks and Bethany Smith each had five kills and Hannah Williams had 31 assists for Allen East. Bryce James had nine digs, Lexenna Lee had five assists and four kills and Mary Hoersten had nine assists and eight kills for Perry.

Bluffton 3,

Arlington 1

ARLINGTON — The Pirates won 25-20, 21-25, 25-18, 25-14. Kylie Stackhouse had 26 kills, Ayla Grandey had 12 kills, Skyler Scoles had 50 assists, Kylie Monday had 11 digs and four aces and Sophie Bricker had seven digs for Bluffton.

Spencerville 3,

Waynesfield Goshen 0

WAYNESFIELD — The Bearcats won 25-9, 25-14, 25-20. Claire Hoback had seven aces for Spencerville.

New Bremen 3,

St. Marys 2

The Cardinals won 25-22, 25-12, 15-25, 27-29, 15-9. Halle Huston had 14 kills, Brynn Clark had nine kills, Lily Rammel had 29 assists, Brynn Clark had five blocks and Syerra Greber had three aces for the Roughriders.

Coldwater 3, Wapakoneta 0

The Cavaliers won 25-16, 25-17, 25-14. Annelise Harlamert had 34 assists and three aces, Spencer Etzler had three aces, Jenna Leugers had 15 kills, Morgan Blasingame had 11 kills and Jenna Leugers had 14 digs for Coldwater.

Ottoville 3, Van Wert 1

The Big Green won 25-23, 24-26, 25-15, 25-22. Jordanne Blythe had three blocks, Mariana Ickes had seven kills, 15 digs and three blocks, Finley Foster had 25 assists, Kayla Krites had seven kills and three blocks, Sayler Wise had 12 digs and Maria Bagley had 15 digs and three aces for the Cougars. Ottoville’s individual stats were not reported.

Columbus Grove 3, Continental 0

The Bulldogs won 25-16, 25-12, 25-14. Makailey Bermudez had four aces, 12 kills and nine digs, Jaylen Sautter had three aces, Shay Schroeder had seven kills and seven digs, Koryn Halker had 17 assists, Sage Clement had 12 assist sand seven digs and Brynn Fortman had seven digs for Grove. Continental’s stats were not reported.

Celina 3, Fort Recovery 1

The Bulldogs won 28-26, 25-9, 25-16. Brooklyn Bourne had seven kills and 14 digs, Evie Holstad had seven kills, Payton Bertke had 28 assists and Summer Wilson had 24 digs for Celina. Fort Recovery’s stats were not reported.

Fairview 3, Paulding 0

The Panthers fell 25-22, 25-17, 26-24. Carlea Kuckuck had five kills and four digs, Janae Pease had 12 digs, Claire Schweller had 10 assists and Maci Kauser had 14 digs for Paulding.

Temple Christian 3,

Vanlue 2

Temple Christian improved to 7-1 on the season with the 21-25, 23-25, 25-18, 25-19, 15-10 victory. CeCe Worsham had 10 kills ahd 11 digs, Kaylee Linhart had eight kills, nine assists and 15 digs, Emma White had 19 digs, Brianna Smith had three aces, Emily Bontrager had 18 assists, four aces and 13 digs and Jessica Holloway had 28 digs for Temple Christian.

Boys soccer

Elida 3, Bryan 1

Ethan Thomas had three goals and teammates Austin Miller and Gavin Risner each had an assist.

Cory-Rawson 5,

Allen East 0

Hunter Foust had two goals, Carson Skulina had a goal and a two assists, Zac Stoodt had a goal and an assist, Keegan Sammet had a single tally and Owen Sammett and Keegan Puthoff each had an assist for C-R. Tobey Wittenmeyer made seven saves to earn the shutout in goal. Allen East counterpart Blake Clum had 12 saves.

Continental 8,

Temple Christian 0

Wyatt Davis had three goals and two assists, Rhenn Armey had two scores and an assist, Peyton Wilson, Alex Heinensher and Collin Davis had one tally each and Braxton Stegbauer and Andrew Hoeffel had one assist each. Konnor Knipp-Williams got the shutout in goal.

Spencerville 4,

Lincolnview 1

Reece Berryman had Lincolnview’s goal with an assist by Jacob Grubb. Spencerville’s goal scorers were not reported by deadline.

Miller City 8, Van Wert 0

Ethan Barlage and Joe Deitering each had three goals and Silas Niese and CJ Lehman had one tally each.

Wapakoneta 6, Liberty-Benton 0

No other information was reported about this game.

Girls soccer

Continental 3,

Fort Jennings 0

Alli Scott had two goals, Bryn Tegenkamp had a goal and an assist and Tori Searfoss had an assist. Scott had three saves and Marissa Becher had four saves to earn the shutout.

Ottawa-Glandorf 9,

Elida 1

Makenna Siefker and Myka Aldrich each had two goals and an assist, Lily Haselman had two goals, Kaelyn Grothouse had two assists, Clara Beach, Bri Douglass and Colleen Diller each had a single tally and Mackenzie Recker and Chloe Schroeder each had an assist for O-G. The Titans’ Abby Warnecke had five saves. Madeline Knight had Elida’s goal and teammate Leah Ramirez had 15 saves.

Shawnee 2, Celina 0

Kamryn Morris and Kennedy Jensen each had a goal, Natalya Booher and Tayma Jmiai each had an assist and Kaelan Swallow made five saves to earn the shutout.

Bath 3, Kenton 1

Alexis Hammons had two goals and teammate Hadyn O’Donnell had a single tally. Abi Temple scored Kenton’s goal with an assist by Gabi Wetherill.

Boys golf

NWC quad match

BLUFFTON — Lincolnview (163) had the low team total followed by Bluffton (170), Delphos Jefferson (201) and Ada (204) in a competition involving Northwest Conference schools at par 36 Bluffton Golf Club.

Medalist Landon Price (37), Grant Glossett (41), Evan Miller (42) and Dan Ebel (43) combined for the winning total. Bluffton’s Kenny Lovett (41), Delphos Jefferson’s Isaac Gallmeier (40) and Ada’s Drew Rush (48) had their teams’ low rounds.

Parkway 186, LCC 210

CELINA — Roman Leszinske (41), Caden Slusher (46), Gabe Schaaf (46) and Hunter Bruns (53) combined for the winning total at par 36 Celina Lynx. LCC’s Parker Judy was medalist with a 39.

Shawnee 176,

Van Wert 182

SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP — Justin Altenbach (42), Matthew Azzarello (44), Derek Rhodes (45) and Seth Grieshop (45) combined for the winning team score at par 36 Shawnee Country Club. Van Wert’s Jace Fast was medalist with a 40.

BVC tri match

FINDLAY — Liberty-Benton (160) had the low team score followed by Pandora-Gilboa (178) and Arlington (217) in a match involving Blachard Valley Conference members at par 36 Sycamore Springs. P-G’s Eli Huffman was medalist with a 38.

Tri match

WOODBURN, Ind. — Will Otto (38), Jude Otto (41), Caleb Niese (44) and Jesse Lamers (44) combined for the winning total at par 33 Pond-A-River.

Quad match

DEFIANCE — Paulding (180) finished behind Ayersville (173) and Tinora (177) and ahead of Edgerton (186). Boston Pease led Paulding with a 41.

Girls golf

Coldwater 191,

St. Marys 224

Co-medalists Grace Buschur and Natalie Ashbaugh (46 each), Jordan Hemmelgarn (49) and Laney Finke (50) combined for the winning total. St. Marys’ individual results were not reported by deadline.

Marion Local 225,

Anna 229

Aliyah Arling (53), Lydia Kelch (56), Morgan Guggenbiller (57) and Kaitlyn Otte (59) combined for the winning team total at the par 36 Mercer County Elks.

Versailles 185,

St. Henry 224

VERSAILLES — Dana Rindler led St. Henry with a 51 at par 35 Stillwater Valley.

Miller City 244,

Liberty Center 260

OTTAWA — Medalist Chelsea Erford (48), Anna Keeler (58), Addison Ellerbrock (68) and Marrisa Carr (70) combined for the low team total at par 35 Pike Run.

Parkway 235,

Botkins 257

CELINA — Sarah Sheppard and Shay Boroff (57 each), Emily Clutter (60) and Breanna Berry (61) combined for the winning total at par 36 Celina Lynx. Botkins’ Lidia Dietz was medalist with a 42.

Girls tennis

Shawnee 4,

Ottawa-Glandorf 1

Singles players Alora Patel, Ava Patel and Rose Katapalli and the doubles team of Cara DeBrosse and Delaney Dawson won for Shawnee. The doubles team of Kayla Brickner and Kristy Schneeg won for O-G.

St. Marys 4, Elida 1

Singles players Charley Spencer and Brooke Fricke and the doubles teams of Jodi Perry and Suzie Good and Aaliyah Newland and Liz Brown won for St. Marys. Singles player Kenzie Savill won for Elida.

St. Ursula 5, Lima Senior 0

The Spartans fell to 0-7 on the season.

Colleges

Women’s soccer

Bluffton 3,

Grace Christian 2

BLUFFTON — Taylor Dye and Nina McGinn each had a goal and Frankie Hamilton contributed an assist for Bluffton (2-1). The Beavers’ other score was a team goal.

Volleyball

OAC recognizes

ONU players

ADA — The Ohio Athletic Conference named Ohio Northern volleyball seniors Melina Woods (Ada) and Hannah Irmer (Indianapolis, Ind./Roncalli) as Players of the Week for the week of Sept. 1-5.

Woods was named the conference’s Offensive Player of the Week while Irmer was selected as the Defensive Player of the Week after helping the then-No. 14 Polar Bears to a 4-0 start to the 2021 season.

After the first week of the season, Woods leads the OAC in hitting percentage (.377) and ranks fifth in kills (55).

Her highlights for the week included hitting .524 with 12 kills in a 3-1 win at Earlham (Ind.) on Wednesday and hitting .441 and tying a career high with 18 kills in a 3-1 win against Mount Saint Joseph in the ONU Invitational on Friday.

Irmer, who earned two OAC Player of the Week accolades en route to being named the conference’s Libero of the Year last season, currently leads the OAC in digs (97) and digs per set (6.06).

She set a career high with 33 digs in the 3-1 win over Mount Saint Joseph and added 28 digs in a 3-2 win over Wittenberg in the ONU Invitational on Saturday.

The Polar Bears enter this week ranked No. 11 nationally and return to action on Wednesday with a 7 p.m. game at Ohio Wesleyan.

Women’s golf

Military Appreciation Invitational

DEFIANCE — The Bluffton University women’s golf team hit the links for the fourth consecutive day when they made the trip to Defiance for the Military Appreciation Invitational. A sparkling round of 355 equaled the Beavers for the 2nd-best round in school history. Bluffton came in 2nd, just 14 strokes off the pace of NAIA member Siena Heights University.

Veterans Haley Gill (Indianapolis, IN/Franklin Central) and Marissa Hall (Avon Lake) lit up the scoreboard with a pair of 85’s on a hot Tuesday just off the banks of the Maumee River. Gill and Hall tied for 6th individually on Tuesday. Freshman Allie Waggener (Hilliard/Hilliard Bradley) followed with a 91, while Keely Briggs (Franklin) and Kiley Cline (Fostoria/Hopewell Louden) rounded out the Bluffton five with scores of 94 and 96, respectively.

Men’s golf

Ohio Dominican

Kickoff Classic

GROVE CITY — Senior Jared Hernandez (Van Wert) carded a 78-77—155 to lead the Ohio Northern men’s golf team to an eighth place finish at the Ohio Dominican Kickoff Classic on Monday at Hickory Hills GolfClub.

The Polar Bears (7-7-1 overall) were eighth of eight varsity teams with a 644. The field was dominated by six NCAA Division II schools and Otterbein.

Ohio Dominican won the team title with a 595, Walsh was second with a 601 and Cedarville was third with a 612.

Hernandez tied for 18th out of 66 golfers on the par 72 course.

Senior Nolan Kimberly (Zanesville) tied for 31st with a 157, junior Josh Steyer (Powell/Olentangy Liberty) tied for 40th with a 161, senior Austin White (Harrisburg, Pa./Susquehanna Township) tied for 56th with a 171 and senior Andrew Slusher (Covington) tied for 62nd with a 166.

Reach The Lima News sports department at 567-242-0451.