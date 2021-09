Slye was signed to the Texans' practice squad Tuesday. The 25-year-old was let go by the Panthers at roster cutdowns and will now join the Texans as kicking depth with Ka'imi Fairbairn (leg) nursing a minor injury. Slye has massive range but struggled with consistency in his first two NFL seasons, going 54-for-68 on field-goal attempts and 64-for-71 on PATs.