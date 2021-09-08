Reds' Mychal Givens: Notches sixth save

Givens allowed one hit and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning against the Cubs on Tuesday en route to his sixth save of the season. A two-out single by Alfonso Rivas put the tying run on base, but Givens was able to buckle down, record the final out and end the Reds' four-game losing streak. All six of Givens' saves this season have come in 15 appearances with the Reds; he may not have sole possession of the closer job, but he looks like manager David Bell's preferred option at the moment.