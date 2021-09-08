Reds' Wade Miley: Improves to 12-5

Miley (12-5) earned the win over the Cubs on Tuesday after firing seven innings of one-run ball. He gave up five hits and fanned eight without issuing a walk. After St. Louis knocked Miley around for five runs on 12 hits over four innings his last time out, he responded Tuesday with one of his most dominant outings of the season. He tied a season high with the eight strikeouts, a number fueled by 21 swingings strikes on his 101 pitches. Miley is now down to a 2.89 ERA over 25 starts this season -- he had a slightly better mark with Milwaukee in 2018, but that was over just 16 starts. The southpaw projects for a road outing in Pittsburgh early next week.