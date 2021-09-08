CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Intel To Dedicate Production At Ireland Facility For Auto Chips As Ford, Tesla And Others Face Crippling Shortages

By Rachit Vats
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) will set aside part of its Ireland facility to make chips for automakers crippled with shortages, CEO Pat Gelsinger said at an event on Tuesday. What Happened: The Santa Clara, California-based chipmaker plans to convert a part of its Ireland facility, which makes mainstay computer processors, to cater to the automotive sector, Gelsinger said at Munich's IAA auto show, as reported by Reuters.

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Intel Corp Lrb Nasdaq#Intc#Reuters#European#General Motors Co#Gm#Ford Motor Co Lrb Nyse#Tesla Inc Lrb#Tsla#Italian#Spanish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
General Motors
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Tesla
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
13K+
Followers
72K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy