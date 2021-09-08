Intel To Dedicate Production At Ireland Facility For Auto Chips As Ford, Tesla And Others Face Crippling Shortages

Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) will set aside part of its Ireland facility to make chips for automakers crippled with shortages, CEO Pat Gelsinger said at an event on Tuesday. What Happened: The Santa Clara, California-based chipmaker plans to convert a part of its Ireland facility, which makes mainstay computer processors, to cater to the automotive sector, Gelsinger said at Munich's IAA auto show, as reported by Reuters.