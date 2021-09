MADISON, Wis. -- College football teams spent the first big weekend of the season getting reacquainted with an unfamiliar sound. After playing in empty stadiums throughout the pandemic-delayed 2020 season, teams across the country welcomed spectators back and many stadiums were packed, including more than 109,000 at the Big House in Michigan. That meant the resumption of some traditions, too, from midnight yell practice at Texas A&M to Wisconsin students bouncing to Jump Around to Iowa fans waving to kids at the childrens hospital adjacent to Kinnick Stadium.