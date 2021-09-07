CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Clemons set to return against Colorado

Cover picture for the articleGraduate senior defensive end Michael Clemons is set to return to No. 5 Texas A&M in its second game of the season. At the weekly football press conference on Monday, Sept. 6, A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said Clemons should return to the lineup during the game against the University of Colorado Boulder on Saturday, Sept. 11. However, Fisher said sophomore defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson will remain ineligible for this week’s game.

