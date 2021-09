Nelson Cruz and Mike Zunino each homered twice and had four RBIs to lead the visiting Tampa Bay Rays in a 12-7 rout of the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night. Jordan Luplow added a three-run blast late and matched Zunino with three hits as the first-place Rays (88-51) won for the fourth time in five games. Cruz, who went 4-for-5, reached 30 home runs for the seventh time in his last eight seasons.