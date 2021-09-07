CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perkie's Observations: Trina Lambastes Esme When She Goads Ava on General Hospital

By Perkie
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn today's General Hospital recap: It's the morning of the wedding . . . Jason was taken to the PCPD because of the bar fight. Dante waits for the paperwork to release him. The two discuss the wedding and how Sonny would be happy with it. Dante talks about his early years in PC and his relationship with Sonny. Jason commiserates and says Sonny respected him. The paperwork goes through and Jason is released.

