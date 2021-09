The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, rating points and previous rankings:. Others receiving votes: Fishers 56. CHESTERTON 36. Elkhart 16. Carroll (Fort Wayne) 6. 5A. ;Rank School FPV;Rcd;TP;Pvs. 1. Indpls Cathedral (15);3-0;300;1. 2. Ft. Wayne Dwenger...