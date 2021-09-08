CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Long Branch, NJ

Boys Soccer – No. 1 CBA Shakes Off Slow Start for Impressive Opening-Day Win Over Long Branch

By Matt Manley
Shore Sports Network
Shore Sports Network
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MIDDLETOWN - A season ago, the Christian Brothers Academy soccer team did not play its first game until Oct. 10 - which is right around the time the Shore Conference Tournament typically starts. The school was shut down due to multiple COVID-19 cases among its student body just before the start of the soccer season, which was already slated to begin nearly a month later than usual.

shoresportsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Long Branch, NJ
City
Asbury Park, NJ
City
Middletown, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Augustine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cba#Colts#Cba#The Green Wave
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
Shore Sports Network

Shore Sports Network

Toms River, NJ
539
Followers
1K+
Post
67K+
Views
ABOUT

Shore Sports Network has the best sports coverage for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy