Novak Djokovic will have to repeat what Dominic Thiem did a year ago against Alexander Zverev in the US Open final after trailing two sets to love against Daniil Medvedev. The Russian is yet to put a foot wrong in his third Major final, defending all five break chances early in the second set and stealing Novak's serve at 2-2 to open two sets to love advantage after 90 minutes, requiring one more set to become a Major champion.