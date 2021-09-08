CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinsburg, WV

Journal Junctions for Sept. 8

Journal & Sunday Journal
 5 days ago

OK, friends and families. Unfortunately, last week was a terrifying week for COVID cases. Once again, the hospitals are having a shortage of beds, and more and more cases coming up positive. The COVID variant is hitting our children hard, and more adults are coming down with it than a year ago. The variant is even more contagious, highly transmittal. Please, please get vaccinated. The joke is over. Don’t make West Virginia crippled by COVID. We are falling victim.

#Covid

