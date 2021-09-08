Hopscotch Music Festival 2021: Names to watch

After a two-year hiatus thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hopscotch Music Festival is back. The late-summer festival is a treat for every NC-based music fan, typically featuring a lineup of local artists and a couple big names. Although things look a little different this year — namely, Hopscotch is requiring vaccinations or a negative COVID test within 72 hours of entry — the downtown Raleigh-based festival is a great place to see up-and-coming artists and enjoy live music again, finally.