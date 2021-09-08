CallRevu acquires CallSource's Automotive division, advancing its position as a comprehensive communication intelligence platform for the automotive industry
BALTIMORE (PRWEB) September 07, 2021. CallRevu, a leading provider of call management solutions exclusively focused on the automotive industry, announced today its acquisition of CallSource’s Automotive division. The acquisition will form one of the largest and most innovative providers of revenue-generating tools for the automotive industry empowering them to convert more leads, improve the caller’s journey, and increase their revenue.www.timesunion.com
