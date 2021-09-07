CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Southern Pines, NC

Elsie F. Boyette

pilot.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElsie Bernice Frye Boyette, 92, longtime resident of Southern Pines, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at Springbrook Nursing and Rehabilitation, in Clayton. She was born May 23, 1929, in Moore County, to the late Daniel and Cecelia Belle Mosher Frye. Elsie came from a musical family; they played and sang bluegrass and gospel music at local churches and dances. She was a charter member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church and played the organ there for over 20 years.

www.thepilot.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Newsom easily beats back recall effort in California

California voters soundly rejected an attempt to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) on Tuesday in an historic rebuke that amounted to a ratification of Newsom’s aggressive approach to combatting the coronavirus pandemic. With 59 percent of the vote tallied in an election conducted almost entirely through the mail, just 33...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Putin in self-isolation due to COVID cases in inner circle

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin entered self-isolation after people in his inner circle became infected with the coronavirus, the Kremlin said Tuesday, adding that the leader himself tested negative for COVID-19. Putin, who is fully vaccinated with Russia’s Sputnik V, held several public engagements indoors Monday and even said that he may have to quarantine soon. An aide at the time sought to suggest he was speaking generally and insisted Tuesday that no one’s heath was endangered.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Southern Pines, NC
County
Moore County, NC
Southern Pines, NC
Obituaries
Moore County, NC
Obituaries
City
Pleasant Hill, NC
City
Carthage, NC
City
Clayton, NC
The Associated Press

Democrats try delicate tax maneuver for $3.5 trillion bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — To pay for the massive social plans that President Joe Biden envisions, House Democrats began serious work Tuesday on a maneuver worthy of the most agile circus acrobats. They’re looking to squeeze revenue from the elite 2% of Americans who earn more than $400,000 a year while leaving untouched everyone else — who Biden has pledged won’t see any tax increases.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Baptist#Gospel Music#Century Curtain#Mason

Comments / 0

Community Policy