Elsie F. Boyette
Elsie Bernice Frye Boyette, 92, longtime resident of Southern Pines, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at Springbrook Nursing and Rehabilitation, in Clayton. She was born May 23, 1929, in Moore County, to the late Daniel and Cecelia Belle Mosher Frye. Elsie came from a musical family; they played and sang bluegrass and gospel music at local churches and dances. She was a charter member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church and played the organ there for over 20 years.www.thepilot.com
Comments / 0