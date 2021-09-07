Barbara T. Campbell
Barbara Tierney Campbell, 87, of Pinehurst, passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at FirstHealth Hospice House, in Pinehurst. Barbara was an avid tennis player and played well into her 80s; she was known for her wicked drop shot and extremely short serve. Barbara was a wonderful entertainer and loved to open her home to friends and family. She was always willing to drive friends to doctor’s appointments and shopping trips, which earned the affectionate nickname “Elder Uber” from her children.www.thepilot.com
