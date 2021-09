When you have to sell before Sept. 17, this is what you get, a market that opens up but can't stay up, because people want to get out when the getting is good. Last week we talked about how, seasonally, the 17th has been the beginning of a significant decline in the markets. We are relying on the work of Larry Williams, perhaps the greatest technician of our era, not because he can observe obscure head-and-shoulders formations or "W"s or cups and handles, but because he spots patterns that are worth worrying about or can be profited from and we are about to head into the most negative of moments.

BUSINESS ・ 17 HOURS AGO