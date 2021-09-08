CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Fashion hits and misses from the Venice Film Festival 2021

By Megan Riedlinger
wonderwall.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA vision in red! Kate Hudson selected this show-stopping Valentino confection from the brand's Resort 22 collection for the "Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon" premiere on Sept. 5 during the 2021 Venice Film Festival. The frothy tulle gown included romantic (and strategically placed!) lace details including a high neck, resulting in a standout silhouette. But unfortunately, not all of Kate's Venice Film Festival looks were hits.

www.wonderwall.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Hudson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Venice Film Festival#Movies#Wonderwall Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion

Comments / 0

Community Policy