Fashion hits and misses from the Venice Film Festival 2021

A vision in red! Kate Hudson selected this show-stopping Valentino confection from the brand's Resort 22 collection for the "Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon" premiere on Sept. 5 during the 2021 Venice Film Festival. The frothy tulle gown included romantic (and strategically placed!) lace details including a high neck, resulting in a standout silhouette. But unfortunately, not all of Kate's Venice Film Festival looks were hits.