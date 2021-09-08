CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

Santa Maria Public Library to increase service with monthly Bookmobile pop-up stops

By Santa Maria Times Staff Report
Santa Maria Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResidents can expect to see the Santa Maria Public Library's Bookmobile in more locations with the launch of monthly pop-up visits planned for the mobile library. In addition to regularly scheduled stops throughout the city Tuesday to Friday, the Bookmobile will bring its arsenal of services to one additional site per month, starting with Oakley Park from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

