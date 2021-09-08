Santa Maria Public Library to increase service with monthly Bookmobile pop-up stops
Residents can expect to see the Santa Maria Public Library's Bookmobile in more locations with the launch of monthly pop-up visits planned for the mobile library. In addition to regularly scheduled stops throughout the city Tuesday to Friday, the Bookmobile will bring its arsenal of services to one additional site per month, starting with Oakley Park from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday.santamariatimes.com
Comments / 0