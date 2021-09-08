CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Philadelphia-Milwaukee Runs

By Sportradar
Janesville Gazette
 5 days ago

Brewers third. Lorenzo Cain singles to left field. Eric Lauer singles to shallow infield. Kolten Wong doubles. Eric Lauer to third. Eduardo Escobar doubles to left field. Kolten Wong scores. Eric Lauer scores. Christian Yelich singles to shallow center field, advances to 2nd. Eduardo Escobar scores. Fielding error by Rafael Marchan. Avisail Garcia grounds out to shortstop, Freddy Galvis to J.T. Realmuto. Christian Yelich to third. Omar Narvaez called out on strikes.

www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronald Torreyes
Person
Daniel Vogelbach
Person
Eduardo Escobar
Person
Cam Bedrosian
Person
Hunter Strickland
Person
Andrew Mccutchen
Person
Eric Lauer
Person
Freddy Galvis
Person
Christian Yelich
Person
Lorenzo Cain
Person
Kolten Wong
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phillies 0#Brewers 8
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy