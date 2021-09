Pickleball in the Park wrapped up on Monday, Sept. 6, with the men’s open division competition championship play. Gold medals went to Chuck Hamaker-Teals from Kennewick and Walla Walla’s Ted Cummings, silver went to Minh Vu and Derek Simonsen, both of Walla Walla, and bronze went to Paul Maple and Rick Haughton, both of Spokane.